Man Hacked To Death In Front Of Wife Allegedly Over Inter-Caste Marriage

Police suspects involvement of woman's relatives in the murder (Representational)

A man was hacked to death on Friday in front of his wife in Telangana's Nalgonda district, six months after he had an inter-caste love marriage.

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Miryalguda town, 150 km from Hyderabad.

According to police, Pranay Kumar and his wife Amrutha Varshini were coming out of a hospital when an unidentified man attacked him with a machete.

CCTV footage shows a youth approaching Pranay from behind and attacking him on his neck. The victim collapsed but the attacker continued hacking him even as the woman tried to save her husband.

The attacker escaped after throwing the machete while Amrutha was seen rushing into the hospital to seek help. Pranay, however, died on the spot.

Pranay Kumar and Amrutha Varshini, belonging to different castes, married despite opposition from her parents. Police suspect the involvement of her relatives in the murder.