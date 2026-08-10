Telangana Man Alleges Murder Plot By Wife And Lover, Shows WhatsApp Chats

A Telangana man has approached police alleging that his wife and her suspected lover plotted to kill him, with purported WhatsApp and Instagram chats allegedly revealing a plan to make his death appear like a road accident.

Gade Rajeswara Rao of a village in Telangana's Mahabubabad district lodged a complaint after allegedly discovering conversations between his wife, Bhavani, and Saidulu, a courier delivery agent in Khammam. Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Khammam Rural Police, where the alleged incidents reportedly fall under the jurisdiction.

According to Rao's complaint, he married Bhavani in 2016, and they have two daughters. He alleged that his wife developed a relationship with Saidulu and that the courier worker had been visiting their home in his absence.

Rao reportedly became suspicious on July 27 and later checked his wife's phone, where he allegedly found messages discussing how to "get him out of the way."

The complaint claims Bhavani suggested that her husband should not be killed inside the house because it could raise suspicion and allegedly proposed making the death look like a road accident.

In another purported exchange, Bhavani allegedly told Saidulu that if he did not kill her husband, she would do it herself. Rao submitted screenshots and other material to police, saying he feared for his life and the safety of his daughters.

''Police are examining the evidence. We have registered a case based on the complaint and are examining the evidence, including the chat messages. The allegations and the authenticity of the material are being verified as part of the investigation," Khammam Rural Inspector M Raju said.

Police are investigating the alleged relationship, the circumstances in which the messages were exchanged and whether any steps were taken to execute the alleged murder plan.

Investigators are also verifying the authenticity and context of the digital evidence while Bhavani and Saidulu are absconding and police have launched a manhunt.

Meanwhile, husband Rao has sought protection for himself and his daughters, citing fears for their safety.