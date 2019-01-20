KCR Vows To Make Telangana Roads 'Shine Like A Mirror'

K Chandrashekar Rao said several roads and bridges in the state need to be repaired (File Photo)

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday vowed to make Telangana roads "shine like a mirror".

The chief minister in a review meeting held at Hyderabad's Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the current condition of state roads, directed concerned officers to complete the task in next two years.

The chief minister made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. He further instructed that including the newly formed village panchayats, the entire 12,751 village panchayats in the state should be provided with BT road facility.

He also directed the R&B officials to assess the existing conditions of the roads in the state and prepare a plan accordingly. Following the assessment a budget will be allocated for the same.

Hon'ble CM has reviewed the condition of State roads at Pragathi Bhavan today. He has asked the Dept. to take up repairs, extensions of roads and bridges wherever necessary and convene a state-level conference for officials from E-in-C to AE for planning the works. - Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 19, 2019

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in the meeting, said several roads and bridges in the state need to be repaired. He also asked his ministers to constantly monitor the progress of road repair work.

In the meeting, Mr Rao also instructed the officials to immediately pay compensation to farmers who lost their land in the construction of canals in Kaleswaram project.