Will Restore, Preserve Heritage Structures In Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR

The Telangana government is restoring several heritage structures in the city and will make efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage recognition to Hyderabad, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said today.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 17th century stepwell at Bansilalpet in the city, which has been restored by the government with the help of voluntary organisations.

Citing the examples of Mozamjahi Market, Murgi Chowk, Mir Alam Mandi, state central library and other structures in the city, he said the government has set an objective of restoring heritage structures that stand as symbols of the city's history and great culture.

"We will definitely revive all these and get UNESCO world heritage recognition for Hyderabad," he said.

He appreciated the government agencies, voluntary organisations and others involved in restoring the stepwell.

"Telangana government has restored the 17th Century Bansilalpet Stepwell to its original glory. It once served drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump. The revived stepwell will prevent inundation and improve the groundwater levels," the minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he said the Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned in protecting, conserving and restoring the rich heritage of Hyderabad.

"The revived Clock Towers, Kamans, Stepwells, and other heritage structures stand testimony to the efforts and commitment. The sites have become sights to behold," he said.