Telangana's Ramappa Temple Gets UNESCO Heritage Tag; PM Modi Congratulates Nation

Telangana's Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the nation as Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness."

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it's grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9Jpic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

Today, Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A tweet by UNESCO today read, "Just inscribed as @UNESCO#WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #India. Bravo!"

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also felt happy to hear about this news and tweeted, "Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort."

Happy to share the good news that

the 800 year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site



My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort pic.twitter.com/BIPCCiHyOJ — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 25, 2021

"This is the first world heritage site from Telangana Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city #Hyderabad", read the tweet by KT Rama Rao.