Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's X Account Hacked, Case Filed

The official account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been allegedly hacked, police said on Wednesday.

The X account was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation is on, they said.

