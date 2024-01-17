Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's X Account Hacked, Case Filed

The X account was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's X Account Hacked, Case Filed

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation is on, police said.

Hyderabad:

The official account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been allegedly hacked, police said on Wednesday.

The X account was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation is on, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.