Big AI Push: Google Partners With Hyderabad College To Train 50,000 Students

A major push to digitise and modernise technical education was launched today in the Medchal district of Hyderabad, with the inauguration of a large-scale collaboration between the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions and Google.

The initiative, titled the "Digital Campus on Google Cloud," is slated to provide advanced cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills to 50,000 students, marking one of India's most ambitious private-sector education technology rollouts.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma formally inaugurated the program, emphasising the importance of equipping the state's large student population with industry-relevant digital competencies.

The partnership focuses on integrating Google Cloud's curriculum and certification pathways directly into the academic framework across the institution's various colleges.

This new model is designed to bridge the skill gap by allowing a mass cohort of students to gain practical experience and globally recognised professional certifications alongside their conventional degree programs.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Varma highlighted the role of such collaborations in preparing the workforce for India's 2047 development vision.

"The future of the nation rests on how effectively we can harness technology to empower our youth," the Governor said, calling for a responsible and innovative approach to digital learning.

The event featured participation from Google's India Education and EdTech leaders, Vaibhav Kumar Srivastava and Siddharth Dalwadi, signalling the tech giant's commitment to large-scale upskilling projects in the region.

The initiative comes at a time when Hyderabad is seeing intense focus on digital transformation in education. Similar large-scale upskilling programs targeting tens of thousands of students and professionals in AI and cloud technology have been launched by other global tech firms in partnership with the state government this year, positioning Hyderabad as a significant hub for future-ready talent development.

The launch event was attended by thousands of students and faculty and featured a visual spectacle with the mass release of balloons.