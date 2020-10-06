Telangana Government To Procure Entire Paddy From Farmers. (Representational)

The Telangana government would purchase the entire paddy cultivated in this rainy season by setting up 6,000 purchasing centres for paddy alone across the state,Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday.

"The Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to purchase the entire paddy in the State by setting up 6,000 purchasing centres and ensure that every grain of paddy is purchased and farmers are not to put any problem on the matter," an official release.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad at Pragathi Bhavan on issues pertaining to purchase of the rainy season crops.

Crops are cultivated at a record level in 134.87 lakh acres in the state, out of which paddy is grown in 52.77 lakh acres, Cotton in 60.36 lakh acres and Red Gram in 10.78 lakh acres.

According to the release, the CM also urged farmers to bring in dried paddy to get the MSP (minimum support price) and not to bring paddy with more moisture, which may create problems.

The Chief Minister said guidelines regarding the purchase of paddy would be released in a day or two and agriculture, marketing and Civil Supplies department would work in coordination on the matter.

