8 Cars Charred After Container Truck Carrying Them Catches Fire In Telangana

The container truck was travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

A container carrying several cars caught fire on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway today, causing traffic disruptions. Visuals showed orange flames engulfing the container, sending grey-white smoke billowing from the vehicle. As firefighters tried to douse the blaze, eight charred cars were seen on the container.

Despite efforts by the fire brigades, the intense flames were difficult to contain. All the cars were completely destroyed in the accident. The container driver had suffered 20 per cent burns and was rushed to a hospital, reported news agency PTI.

The fire broke out on the truck, en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, in Ranjol on the Zaheerabad bypass road in the Sangareddy district.

A short-circuit could have led to the fire mishap, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation.

The blaze led to a traffic jam on the highway, with a number of vehicles forced to halt as emergency teams worked to clear the site and ensure driver safety.