Telangana Double Murder, Robbery Case Solved. Cash, Jewellery Recovered

Telangana's Siddipet police cracked two alleged murder cases and a robbery case with the arrest of a 38-year-old woman and her son, who is a minor and has been sent to Juvenile Detention Home, who investigators suspect were working together to target vulnerable people for gold and cash.

Siddipet Police Commissioner Sadhana Rashmi Perumal said the investigation began after a partially burnt body of an unidentified woman was found beside a road near Ramakkapet village in Dubbaka mandal on August 8. The victim was later identified as Atikam Vijaya, 45, of Bhoompally.

According to police, Vijaya was allegedly lured to a grocery shop near her home by Chakali Rajitha (38) and her son.

"The two allegedly strangled her, transported her body on a TVS XL and set it on fire near the roadside at Ramakkapet," SP said.

CCTV footage from surrounding villages reportedly helped investigators reconstruct the movements of the suspects.

Police said the investigation subsequently linked the duo to a second alleged murder, that of Kunta Rekha on May 28. Her body was allegedly taken to a forest area near Achchamayapalli and burnt.

Police have so far linked the accused to two alleged murders between May 28 and August 8, a period of just over two months.

Investigators also allegedly established the duo's involvement in a robbery in June 2025, in which Annapurna of Bhoompally, who was out walking, was allegedly attacked and robbed of a five-tola gold mangalsutra.

Police further claimed that the accused had been observing people's movements, financial circumstances and personal disputes, particularly focusing on women living alone.

Investigators said the duo had identified four additional people as potential targets for future attacks.

Police recovered 5.61 tolas of gold, 53 tolas of silver, Rs 1.03 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and a blue TVS XL, with the total value estimated at around Rs 10 lakh.

"The case was cracked within a week through meticulous investigation and coordinated efforts by the local police, CCS and Task Force teams," Commissioner Rashmi Perumal said.

Rajitha was arrested and sent to judicial remand, while her son, who is a minor, was sent to a juvenile home.

The investigation is continuing to determine whether the accused were involved in any other offences.