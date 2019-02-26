Detective Inspector Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe In Telangana

Anti-Corruption body catches detective inspector in Telangana for allegedly accepting bribe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a detective inspector in Telangana for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30, 000.

Jitender Reddy, the detective inspector of Hayatnagar police station in Rachakonda, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday afternoon while accepting a bribe from a woman named Rekha Sagar to settle a complaint lodged against the her brother-in-law Nagaraju, reports news agency ANI.

The bribe has been recovered from the accused officer and he has been produced before the special judge in Hyderabad.

Last year in October, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Hyderabad had arrested a sub-inspector deployed for demanding Rs 2,00,000 bribe. The official, Sarangapani, who was earlier honoured with an award by the Hyderabad police, had sent a constable to collect a bribe of Rs 50,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught him red-handed. The sub-inspector and the constable were arrested.