Decorated Hyderabad Cop Sends Junior To Collect Bribe. Both Arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Hyderabad have arrested a sub-inspector deployed at Mir Chowk police station for demanding Rs 2,00,000 bribe.

The official, Sarangapani, was honoured with an award by former Hyderabad police commissioner and current Telangana police chief Mahender Reddy for prompt resolution of cases.

According to the investigating officer, one Anil Kumar had filed a complaint against his childhood friend for cheating him of Rs 37 lakh in 2017.

On the directions of a court, Sarangapani had registered a complaint and arrested the complainant's friend and recovered the amount. The official then demanded Rs 2 lakhs from Anil Kumar if he wanted his money back.

On Tuesday, Sarangapani sent Constable Kiran Kumar to collect the first installment of Rs 50,000. While Kiran Kumar was collecting it, the ACB caught him red-handed. Both Sarangapani and Constable Kumar have been arrested and produced before the ACB special court.