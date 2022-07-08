Punjab: Cop, 3 Others Arrested For Snatching Rs 35 lakh Posing As Taxmen

All the accused are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib. (Representational)

The Punjab Police arrested four people, including a cop, for snatching Rs 35 lakh while posing as tax department employees.

According to Punjab Police, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Khanna, had filed a complaint at Police Station City Kurali that Rs 35 lakh were snatched on June 6 from his employees from Kurali town by unidentified persons posing as Goods and Services Tax (GST) department employees.

A case was registered under section 379 B of IPC and an investigation was initiated. Police analysed CCTV footage. Consequently, four members of the gang namely Gurdeep Singh alias Jassi, Barinder Singh, Charanjit Singh, and Harjit Singh, were arrested by the police.

All the accused are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Notably, the accused Harjit Singh is a police personnel posted at Fatehgarh Sahib and was wearing a police uniform at the time of the incident.

Police recovered Rs 17,40,000 from the four arrested persons.

The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained. The case is under investigation.

