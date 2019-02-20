Telangana Chief Minister KCR Allocates Portfolios To New Ministers

K Chandrasekhar Rao expanded his two-member Cabinet by inducting 10 ministers (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday allocated ministries to ten new members in the state cabinet.

Senior TRS leader Etela Rajender has been given the charge of Medical and Health and Family Welfare ministry and A Indrakaran Reddy was allocated with Endowments, Law, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology ministry.

Another second time minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav was made minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography whereas G Jagadish Reddy got Education.

First-time minister S Niranjan Reddy has been put in charge of minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Among other members of the Telangana cabinet, V Prashanth Reddy has been given the charge for Transport, Roads and Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing and Koppula Eshwar has been allocated with Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, Minority Welfare, Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare.

Another newly sworn-in minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was assigned with Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply ministry whereas V Srinivas Goud is made the minister for Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism and Culture and Archaeology.

The charge of Labour and Employment, Factories, Women and Child Welfare and Skill Development ministry has been assigned to Ch Malla Reddy.

All other portfolios not allocated specifically shall remain with the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ended an over two-month-long speculation and had expanded his two-member Cabinet by inducting 10 ministers, including six new faces.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered to the new ministers by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan.

In the first term, the KCR Cabinet had 16 ministers while now it comprises of 12 members including Chief Minister Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

In December last year, Mr Rao, who is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president, took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second term.

TRS had bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in the polls held in December.