Amid Row Over Contentious Project, Andhra, Telangana Discuss Water Sharing

Amid a backdrop of heightened political sensitivities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy held a surprisingly cordial and productive meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the discussions, while notably sidestepping the highly contentious Banakacherla project, yielded significant progress on several long-standing water-sharing issues, underscoring a pragmatic approach by both leaders.

Given the domestic political pressures, observers had anticipated a potentially fraught encounter, especially with Naidu pushing forth on Banakacherla, even bringing it up in the meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. The Telangana chief secretary wrote to the Centre on the eve of the meeting in Delhi that the state is unwilling to discuss the diversion of waters for the Banakacherla project.

The tone of the meeting, however, was remarkably cooperative, suggesting a mutual understanding of the need for stability and resolution on shared resources.

A key outcome saw Andhra Pradesh agreeing to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's proposal for the installation of telemetry systems to monitor water release from various projects. This technical solution is a tangible step towards greater transparency and could depoliticise future water allocations.

It was also decided that the Godavari River Management Board will be headquartered in Telangana, while the Krishna River Management Board will be located in Andhra Pradesh.

Another critical agreement they reached was Andhra Pradesh's consent to undertake repairs of the Srisailam Project, a vital piece of infrastructure for both states. This practical decision addresses a maintenance need without wading into broader allocation debates.

To resolve outstanding issues concerning other projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers, both states agreed to the formation of a committee comprising officials and technical experts. This committee, slated to be appointed within the next week, will be tasked with finding technical solutions to complex problems, effectively delegating some of the politically charged decision-making.

While the absence of direct discussion on the Banakacherla project, a flashpoint between the states in recent times, was noticeable, its omission from the immediate agenda might be interpreted as a deliberate strategy to build trust on less contentious issues first.

