Buildings, Land, Homes Across Cities: Telangana Ex-Chief Engineer's Asset List

The staggering scale of disproportionate assets allegedly accumulated by a former engineer-in-chief of the Telangana Irrigation Department has come out in the open following raids at 11 locations, including his Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

A villa in Kondapur, four high-end flats in posh areas of Hyderabad like Banjara Hills and Begumpet, two commercial buildings, 11 acres of agricultural land, and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz are just a fraction of the staggering assets unearthed during the raids on the properties of Muralidhar Rao.

The raids were conducted across Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Zaheerabad as part of a disproportionate assets (DA) case on Tuesday.

Mr Rao's inventory of residential assets includes a sprawling villa in Kondapur, a flat in Banjara Hills, another in Yousufguda, a flat in Begumpet, and one in Kokapet, all of which are in and around Hyderabad. He also owns an apartment in Kodad and an under-construction building in Warangal.

Among the commercial properties and land holdings were a building in Karimnagar and another in Hyderabad, alongside 11 acres of agricultural land, and 6,500 square yards of prime open plots in Mokila, Hyderabad.

Three four-wheelers, including a high-end Mercedes-Benz and significant quantities of gold ornaments.

Other assets include substantial bank deposits and even a 2 KW solar power project in Zaheerabad.

Rao was taken into custody from his Banjara Hills residence following the searches. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and has been sent to judicial custody. Officials said preliminary evidence strongly indicates that the unearthed assets are grossly disproportionate to his known and legitimate sources of income.

The probe is focused on alleged irregularities tied to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, the flagship initiative of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS government).

Rao's arrest marks the second high-profile apprehension of a senior irrigation department official in a disproportionate assets case. Last month, Nune Sridhar, an executive engineer involved in the Kaleshwaram project, was also arrested and accused of having disproportionate assets worth Rs 60 crore.