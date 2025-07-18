Telangana Silent As Maharashtra Moves To Take Control Of 14 Border Villages

The dormant border dispute between Telangana and Maharashtra has been reignited after the latter's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the process of transferring administrative control of 14 villages from Telangana had begun.

The Telangana government has not responded so far. The Additional Collector of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district told NDTV the local administration has also not spoken on the matter.

Videos from the villages in question - located in areas bordering Maharashtra - indicate a strong rejection of the proposed merger. Residents have reportedly urged local officials, including the Komaram Bheem Asifabad Collector, to ensure their continued inclusion within Telangana.

There are also calls for elected representatives to pass a formal resolution against Maharashtra's 'annexation' efforts.

Many villagers reportedly expressed a preference for remaining with Telangana, citing the various welfare schemes provided by the state government, even under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

This complex situation is not new to these border communities.

For years, many residents were governed by Andhra Pradesh but, when the state was bifurcated to create Telangana, they ended up with dual voter ID cards and benfitted from welfare services extended by both states.

Maharashtra bases its claims on historical revenue records, while Telangana (formerly united Andhra Pradesh) has administrative control because the KK Naidu Commission said these villages would go to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

This dual governance has inevitably led to complications and overlapping schemes that locals were happy to enjoy.

The legal battle is currently before the Supreme Court as the previous commission headed by KK Naidu had ruled in favour of Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra subsequently challenged this decision. It is crucial to note that only the Parliament of India, through a Bill or Act, possesses the authority to alter state boundaries.

The timing of Maharashtra's renewed push has also drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties in Telangana. They allege that the current Congress government's "collapsed and clueless" leadership is to blame for the state's perceived vulnerability, with concerns being raised not only about land loss to Maharashtra but also about water disputes with Andhra Pradesh.

These critics recall previous instances where villages in Maharashtra themselves expressed a desire to join Telangana, attracted by its welfare initiatives.