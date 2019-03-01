Telangana Boy, 13, Invents Paddy-Filling Machine To Ease His Mother's Job

The class 8 boy, Marripalli Abhishek, conceptualised a paddy-filling machine to ease his mother's job.

Seeing his mother, a labourer, struggle to fill up gunny bags with paddy, her 13-year-old son from Telangana has come up with a machine to ease her life. The Class 8 boy, Marripalli Abhishek, conceptualised a paddy-filling machine which can do the job of three persons.

After Marripalli's father Laxmirajan migrated to Dubai in search of employment, his mother Rajavva had to work over time to fill up the gunny bags. To simplify her work, the young innovator came up with the concept which his teacher Venkatesham fully backed. He also helped him finalise his design.

We are back with our Wednesday #ఇంటింటStudentInnovator feature. Abhishek is a 13 year old innovator from Sircilla who has designed a Paddy filling machine which increases the efficiency of the labour. This machine also has a weighing machine attached at the bottom. @AIMtoInnovatepic.twitter.com/91QcRUlN3k

— Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) (@teamTSIC) February 20, 2019

With a simple yet effective design, the machine is built with two wheels, an iron sheet and a few iron pipes rods. A weighing machine has also been attached to it. The machine, costing around Rs 5,000, can easily be transferred from one place to another.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party president Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao recognised the young talent and presented him with a cheque of Rs 1,16,000. He also assured him to take care of all his educational expenditure.

"If the government supports me, I will invent more machines in future," Marripalli said.

(With Inputs From ANI)