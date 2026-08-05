Telangana Basketball Association Official Accused Of Harassing Teen Player

A senior office-bearer of the Telangana Basketball Association has come under scanner following allegations of sexual harassment. The official is accused of passing sexually coloured remarks and casteist slurs and making obscene gestures towards a 16-year-old basketball player over a period of two years.

The allegations concern conduct that allegedly occurred while the girl was participating in basketball events in the city.

The official has been identified as Prudhveeshwar (Prithvishwar) Reddy, general secretary at Telangana Basketball Association. He is accused of behaving inappropriately with the teenager during basketball tournaments.

According to a complaint filed by the teenager's mother, the first incident allegedly occurred on February 18, 2024, during a private institutions basketball tournament at the Zilla Parishad School Ground in Utnoor.

Obscene remarks about the girl's body were passed again during a basketball tournament at DBA Academy in Madhapur, on December 21, 2025.

Another incident was reported on June 7, during a tournament, where the accused allegedly questioned the girl's participation, demanded documents and humiliated her.

The complainant further alleged that the accused repeatedly used caste-related derogatory remarks and abusive language against the minor during various tournaments.

A zero First Information Report (FIR) was initially registered on June 24, which was subsequently transfered to another police station and re-registered on July 24.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under Section 75(1)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to sexually coloured remarks has been registered.

Madhapur police said the accused has been issued a notice and that his statement has been recorded in accordance with the law.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence and examine the allegation and further legal action will be based on the findings of the investigation.