'Telangana A Banana Republic?' Court On 3 am Swoop Of Congress Candidate

The Hyderabad High Court pulled up Telangana Police after A Revanth Reddy, senior Congress leader in the state, was detained early Tuesday morning for threatening to stop a public meeting of caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, three days before the state votes in the assembly elections.

Asking if Telangana is a "banana republic", the court also summoned the state police chief.

Mr Reddy, who is contesting in the December 7 elections, was picked up from his home Kodangal town of Vikarabad district early on Tuesday morning. A police team barged into his home at around 3 am, when the family was sleeping, according to his wife.

The most senior police officer of Vikarabad, 75 km from capital Hyderabad, was moved out of the district. The Election Commission have directions to not assign Superintended of Police T Annapurna any work related to the state elections.

Mr Reddy, legislator from Kodangal, was taken into preventive custody and released in the evening.

Condemning the police action, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government resorted to it "due to fear of defeat."

"TRS cannot stop the Congress wave with arrests. Revanth Reddys arrest is pinnacle of KCRs dictatorship. Days are nearing to end TRSs anti-people governance. The arrest was due to fear of defeat. People are going to give rest to KCR (caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao) by defeating him," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Telugu.

After Mr Reddy was taken away, large gatherings were banned in Kodangal constituency as a precaution, said Rajat Kumar, the state poll body chief told NDTV.

It was the second time Mr Reddy faced action in the run-up to the Telangana elections. Last week, he and his associates' homes were raided. The Telangana Chief Election Officer said that Rs. 51 lakh was seized during the raids. Mr Reddy lashed out at his political opponents and alleged that he was facing "politically-motivated persecution."