Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress Candidate, Detained Ahead Of KCR Rally

The Telangana election body in its notice to the Congress said that Revanth Reddy was trying to "obstruct" chief minister KCR's rally

Telangana | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: December 04, 2018 09:19 IST
Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress working president was detained


Kodangal, Telangana: 

Revanth Reddy, the Congress candidate from Kodangal in Telangana, was detained early today for trying to "obstruct" a public meeting of caretaker chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Mr Reddy's wife Geetha Reddy said, "Around 3 am some people knocked on our door and broke open and forced themselves in."

"My husband and I were sleeping in the room along with our daughter. Are we terrorists that they should treat us like this?" said Mrs Reddy.

With less than two days for campaigning to end, Mr Reddy has reportedly been shifted to Jadcherla, around 90 km from his constituency Kodangal.

In a notice to the Congress party, the state election body said, on December 2, a "protest call" was given by Mr Reddy to stop KCR's campaign rally in Kodangal on December 4.

Telangana poll body's notice to Congress on Revanth Reddy

 

The poll body said a law and order situation could arise as Mr Reddy's supporters may try to stop the rally. "We have imposed section 144 to ensure there are no law and order issues,"Mr Rajat Kumar, the state poll body chief told NDTV.

Last week Mr Reddy and his associates' residences were raided. The Telangana Chief Election Officer said that Rs 51 lakh were seized during the raids. Mr Reddy lashed out at his political opponents and alleged that he was facing "politically motivated persecution."

In the run up to the polls in Telangana, this is the second time Mr Reddy faced the ire of the Election Commission. He was one of the five politicians, who were served notices after the poll body received various complaints against them for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Warning notices were issued to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, Congress leader Revanth Reddy, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Vanteru Pratap Reddy and Revuri Prakash Reddy.
Revanth Reddy was taken away from his house at 3 am, said wife Geetha Reddy

Mr Reddy, who was earlier with the TDP, stirred controversy when he was caught on camera allegedly offering money to a lawmaker reportedly on behalf of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the cash for votes case. Mr Reddy had even gone to jail and is now facing Income Tax cases after Rs 50 lakh was seized at his residence in October.

Telangana will vote on December 7 to elect lawmakers for its 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. The state Assembly was prematurely dissolved in September on the recommendation of the ruling TRS government.

