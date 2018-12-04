Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress Candidate, Detained Ahead Of KCR Rally

Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress working president was detained

Revanth Reddy, the Congress candidate from Kodangal in Telangana, was detained early today for trying to "obstruct" a public meeting of caretaker chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Mr Reddy's wife Geetha Reddy said, "Around 3 am some people knocked on our door and broke open and forced themselves in."

"My husband and I were sleeping in the room along with our daughter. Are we terrorists that they should treat us like this?" said Mrs Reddy.

With less than two days for campaigning to end, Mr Reddy has reportedly been shifted to Jadcherla, around 90 km from his constituency Kodangal.

In a notice to the Congress party, the state election body said, on December 2, a "protest call" was given by Mr Reddy to stop KCR's campaign rally in Kodangal on December 4.

The poll body said a law and order situation could arise as Mr Reddy's supporters may try to stop the rally. "We have imposed section 144 to ensure there are no law and order issues,"Mr Rajat Kumar, the state poll body chief told NDTV.

Last week Mr Reddy and his associates' residences were raided. The Telangana Chief Election Officer said that Rs 51 lakh were seized during the raids. Mr Reddy lashed out at his political opponents and alleged that he was facing "politically motivated persecution."

In the run up to the polls in Telangana, this is the second time Mr Reddy faced the ire of the Election Commission. He was one of the five politicians, who were served notices after the poll body received various complaints against them for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.