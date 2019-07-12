93.5 Lakhs, 400 Gram Gold Recovered From Telangana Revenue Officer's Home

The officer denied the accusations after which the ACB teams raided her home (Representational)

Telangana's anti-corruption bureau has recovered Rs 93.5 lakh in cash and 400 grams of gold from a modest home of V. Lavanya, a tehsildar or mandal revenue officer (MRO) at Keshampet in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

The cash and gold were recovered from her home in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar.

The raids came about after a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Antaiah was caught accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe from a farmer for correcting land records.

The farmer was allegedly told to pay Rs 8 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh was allegedly for the MRO and Rs 3 lakh for the VRO.

As soon as he got the amount, the VRO reportedly informed the MRO, after which the ACB personnel questioned and detained her.

She denied the accusations after which the ACB teams raided her home.

A video, meanwhile, has gone viral, showing a farmer falling at the feet of Lavanya, asking for his request to be heeded.

The farmer seen in the video is said to be Bhaskar from whom the VRO had allegedly demanded and taken Rs 30,000 to hand over his passbook.

When Bhaskar found errors in his records online and he was asked to pay lakhs in bribe to get it corrected, he informed the ACB.

Ironically, Lavanya was reportedly given the Best Tehsildar award two years ago by the Telangana government.

Her husband is said to be a superintendent with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

