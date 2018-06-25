5 Killed, 5 Injured In Telangana After Speeding Car Rams Into Rickshaw

The accident occurred near Lingala area. According to the police, a group of 10 women were in the auto-rickshaw and were on their way to a market in Hyderabad when the car, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the three-wheeler.

Telangana | | Updated: June 25, 2018 14:39 IST
5 people were killed and 5 others injured when a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw (Representational)

Hyderabad:  Five people were killed and five others injured when a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on Monday in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, around 90 kilometres from state capital Hyderabad, police said.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Ibrahimpatnam and Hyderabad.

The death toll may increase as the three were in critical condition.

In a similar accident on Sunday, 14 women agriculture workers and a boy were killed when a tractor carrying them plunged in a canal in Yadadri district.

Road accidents have claimed 7,219 lives in Telangana during 2016.

According to Road Safety and Railway Authority of Telangana, the number reduced by 9 per cent during 2017. Most of the accidents were caused by driver negligence.

