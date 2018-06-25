5 Killed, 5 Injured In Telangana After Speeding Car Rams Into Rickshaw

The accident occurred near Lingala area. According to the police, a group of 10 women were in the auto-rickshaw and were on their way to a market in Hyderabad when the car, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the three-wheeler.
The injured were shifted to hospitals in Ibrahimpatnam and Hyderabad.
The death toll may increase as the three were in critical condition.
In a similar accident on Sunday, 14 women agriculture workers and a boy were killed when a tractor carrying them plunged in a canal in Yadadri district.
CommentsRoad accidents have claimed 7,219 lives in Telangana during 2016.
According to Road Safety and Railway Authority of Telangana, the number reduced by 9 per cent during 2017. Most of the accidents were caused by driver negligence.