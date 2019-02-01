5 Construction Workers From Bihar, Bengal Fall To Death In Telangana

While four persons died on the spot, the fifth died on the way to hospital (Representational)

Five construction workers from West Bengal and Bihar were killed after falling off an under-construction building in Rampalli village near Hyderabad on Thursday.

A worker was injured in the incident that occurred under Keesara police station limits in Medchal district.

The labourers were working on the 10th floor of a multi-storeyed building built under Telangana government's two-bed room housing scheme for the poor.

The police said while four persons died on the spot, the fifth died on the way to hospital. The injured was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Following the incident other workers staged a protest at the construction site. They alleged that negligence by the contractor led to the tragedy. Officials have assured the victims' families that the government would pay suitable compensation.