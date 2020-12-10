Sonia Gandhi Should Be In School Books, Telangana Leader Writes to KCR

The appeal was made yesterday when Sonia Gandhi turned 74.

A Congress leader in Telangana has asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to include Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's life in school curriculum in the state. "As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to insert Smt Sonia Gandhi's life in school syllabus," Dr Sravan Dasoju, the Telangana Congress spokesperson, said in a note to Mr Rao.

Mr Dasoju said Mr Rao had said in the state assembly that there is "no Telangana without Sonia Gandhi" after the formation of the state. Back in 2014, Mr Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, had said that no one can take away the credit for Telangana from Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the KCR government has done "nothing in return".

The Congress had pushed for the creation of Telangana when the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

"Since for the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Smt Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn't show any interest to respect Smt Sonia Gandhi (sic)...," he said.

In May 2015, a year after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, a battle of credit for the formation of the state broke out over a new chapter in the state's Class 10 history text book. A part called "The movement for formation of Telangana state" had details on Mr Rao's fast in 2009 and how it led to the birth of the state. There was no mention of the Congress or Mrs Gandhi.