Sacked Guard Among 2 Arrested In Telangana Scientist's Daughter Murder Case

In the horrific case of kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl from a residential society in Telangana, police have now arrested two people, including the guard who was seen in the CCTV footage.

The prime accused, identified as Vikram, a native of Bihar, was reportedly removed from his job a few days before the incident. Following his dismissal, he allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap the child and demand a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Police have now arrested two persons in connection with the case, including Vikram, the alleged mastermind.

Further details of the circumstances leading to the child's death and the investigation are awaited.

The girl, daughter of an agricultural scientist, was living with her father in a residential complex in Kowkoor and had gone missing on Saturday. Following a complaint, the police launched a search operation and found the body of the child in the clubhouse cellar of a villa residential complex.

The child went missing on Saturday and was found dead at around 9 pm, police said. The CCTV footage allegedly shows the security guard following the girl.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, given the victim's young age and the brutality of the crime.