"Thank You, Uncle": Kidnappers On Getting Rs 50 Lakh Ransom For Businessman

Five people were arrested for kidnapping a businessman in Maharashtra's Thane district for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

A few days ago, Kalyan-based businessman Jayram Nehalani was kidnapped from the Gol Maidan area of Ulhasnagar. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family.

Nehalani's relatives went to Kalyan and handed over the demanded amount to a man. After collecting the money, the man assured them that Nehalani would reach home shortly and told the person who handed over the cash, "Thank you, Uncle," before leaving.

Police formed 10 teams and began tracking the accused using CCTV footage and traced them to Thane's Khadavli area.

With the help of local residents, the police safely rescued Nehalani and took one of the accused into custody at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Sachin Shirsat, an acquaintance of Nehalani and a well-known estate agent from Kalyan, was the mastermind behind the entire plot and had fled after the incident. The police have so far arrested five accused individuals in this case: Anil Jagtap, Vishal Chandramore, Ramesh Jadhav, Sachin Shirsat, and Rahul Soni.

Two other accused, Satish Donde and Mayur Darane, remain on the run. The police are conducting further investigations.

