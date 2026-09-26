Maharashtra Declares Drought In 74% Of State, 265 Of 358 Talukas Affected

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared 265 of the 358 talukas in the state as drought affected. The state government has activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief. The 265 talukas where ‘Trigger 1' has been activated cover around 74 per cent of the state's talukas.

Trigger-1 is the first stage in the state's drought framework, activated by a rainfall deficit of more than 25 per cent combined with a prolonged dry spell of 21 days.

The government has announced a series of relief measures for these regions.

District Collectors have been directed to complete crop damage assessments immediately. Authorities have also been asked to collect photographs and GPS coordinates to document the actual condition of crops and ensure transparency in the assessment process.

Farmers in drought-affected areas will get full exemption from land revenue, while examination fees for school and college students will also be waived.

The government has ordered an immediate stay on the recovery of agriculture-related loans and restructuring of crop loans.

Relief has also been announced on agricultural electricity bills. While electricity bills for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower had already been waived, pumps with higher capacity will also receive concessions. Power connections to agricultural pumps in water-scarce villages will not be disconnected.

Under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, rules will be relaxed to create more employment opportunities. Farmers and agricultural labourers dependent on farming will also be provided with food grains.

The government has also ordered arrangements for drinking water and fodder. Tankers will be deployed wherever required, while arrangements for cattle fodder and water will be made in advance.

The state will also take up large-scale water conservation works as part of the drought relief measures.