In Drought-Hit Maharashtra's Marathwada, Business Booms For Water Tankers

In the parched region of Marathwada in Maharashtra, the use of water tankers - usually meant to be the last resort amid water shortage - is on a rise.

This year, as the state grapples with water crisis, 6,443 water tankers, including 6,224 private tankers, have been deployed across Maharashtra, which is six times more than the last year. For Marathwada alone, 3,359 tankers have been deployed.

The contractors who get the government contracts distribute water for free. But they are very far and few.

Private operators sell water directly to villagers for Rs 1,000 for 5,000 litre of water. Villagers say that the price of tankers have shot up amid water shortage. Earlier, they paid Rs 600 for 5,000 litre of water and now the price has doubled.

Marathwada has a total of eight districts.

According to the state government, the contracts for supplying water tankers are given in a transparent manner, but locals claim the same supplier get the contracts again and again.

In Beed, Babunath Lodha, a BJP worker, has the contract for most tankers in the district. He operates around 150 tankers, both government and private. "I got the government tender this year, and I have been supplying water for entire Beed district," he explains.

In Georai, a tehsil near Beed, another BJP worker, Shankar Jadhav, also supplies water tankers. "I have been supplying water for the last 3-4 years through tender process. But since I have been in this business, I get the tender," he says.

Mahadev Mane, a private tanker operator, told NDTV, "I get water from my borewell and sell it to villagers... sometimes I have to travel about 4-5 km to get water".

Based on the figures given to NDTV by the suppliers and villagers, suppliers in the region selling 5000 liters a tanker for Rs 1,000 each would be around Rs 9 crore a day in total.

While the locals complain about paying for water, a basic necessity, the only ones probably not complaining in the drought-hit state are the water tanker suppliers.