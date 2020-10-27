Rs 18.67 Lakh Seized From BJP Candidate's Relative Ahead Of Telangana Bypoll

A huge ruckus erupted after seizure of the cash.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy reached Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the huge ruckus after seizure of Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao.

The relative of Raghunandan has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao. After the raids, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant at the location. However, Siddipet police said, "Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs and ran away from the spot."

"The remaining Rs 5,87,000 has been seized by the Siddipet Executive Magistrate," Joel Davis, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police after he reached Siddipet where the raids were conducted.

Speaking about the seizure, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said that raids were conduction at three places, including the house of Siddipet Municipal chairman Raja Nararsa.

"As led by Siddipet Executive Magistrate with the help of police personnel -- we conducted searches in three places which belong to Siddipet municipal chairman Raja Nararsa, Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao and Surabhi Anjan Rao. Rs 18,67,000 in cash was found in Surabhi Anjan Rao's residence and when we asked about it, he told that it was sent by his brother-in-law Jithendar Rao through his driver as he has to use that money for the election campaign. Surabhi Anjan Rao and Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao are relatives of Ragunandhan Rao," Mr Davis said.

Meanwhile, Ragunandhan Rao said, "I believe in democracy and Constitution and I am following Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the polls."

"There are some reports that I am holding election campaigns illegally. So far my vehicle has been searched for 20 times. There were searches even at my home, I cooperated with the officials during raids and when I asked them to show a legal notice against me they started threatening me. They showed no search warrant and even though Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) came for the search, there was no legal notice given to us which is completely unethical," Mr Rao said.

