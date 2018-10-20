Police Officials Seize Rs 10 Crore In Telangana, Arrest Two

The officials on duty identified five sacks of cash with Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. (File)

Around Rs 10 crore has been seized and two people arrested in Adilabad district, the police said today.



A car in which the cash was being transported was intercepted at Pipparawada toll plaza bordering Maharashtra on Friday as part of a drive to check violations of Model Code of Conduct ahead of assembly elections in December.

"The vehicle was stopped at the check post. The officials on duty identified five sacks of cash with Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. As the duo in the vehicle did not give convincing replies, we seized the cash, which will be produced in the court today," Adilabad DSP Narasimha Reddy said.

The official said the accused claimed that they were businessmen travelling from Nagpur to a place in Karnataka.

He said police officials are investigating the case while Income Tax officials have also been informed.