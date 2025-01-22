Advertisement
Police Seize Rs 47 Lakh In Cash From Car In Delhi Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The vehicle, which was being driven by Vaseem Malik (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar and a self-proclaimed scrap dealer, was intercepted by the Static Surveillance Team (SST).

The vehicle, which was being driven by Vaseem Malik (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar.
New Delhi:

Police have seized Rs 47 lakh in cash from a car during a routine check in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The vehicle, which was being driven by Vaseem Malik (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar and a self-proclaimed scrap dealer, was intercepted by the Static Surveillance Team (SST).

Malik could not provide the required documentation for the cash, prompting officials to seize the amount. Authorities are investigating the source of the money and further action is being taken in accordance with legal protocols, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Delhi Police, Delhi Police Seized Cash
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.