Rahul Gandhi Meets New Telangana Congress Team Led By Revanth Reddy

The new team of Telangana Congress was formed recently under Revanth Reddy's charge.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the new team of Telangana Congress led by Revanth Reddy and discussed the party's plans going forward.

Besides Mr Reddy, Mr Gandhi met three working presidents of Telangana Congress -- J Geeta Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud Bomma and Mohammed Azharuddin -- and AICC in-charge for Telangana Congress Manickam Tagore.

The party's campaign committee chairman, Madhu Goud Yakshi, other senior leaders of the party in Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka and Damodar Raja Narasimha, and AICC secretary NS Boseraju also met the former Congress chief.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi garu met the new team of Telangana Congress and had a productive meeting," Mr Tagore said on Twitter.

"We, Telangana Congress's new team, met our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji today," Mr Reddy also tweeted.

