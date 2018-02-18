PM Modi To Address Global IT Congress In Hyderabad Tomorrow

The World Congress on Information Technology or WCIT is being organized for the time in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit through a video conference, which will have the who's who of the global IT industry in attendance, according to senior official of the state IT department.
Since Nasscom is the host of the of WCIT, the 26th edition of India Leadership Forum (ILF) is a limited edition. Telangana is the state partner for both the events, the official added.
Both summits will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre from Monday through Thursday.
The WCIT's official page on Nasscom website indicates that Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are expected to address the three-day event.
That apart, Sophia the humanoid, who is a Saudi citizen, will also be a key attraction. This will be her second sojourn in the country, having attended the TechFest at the IIT Bombay late last year.
At least 20 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and 100 other top executives besides over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference.