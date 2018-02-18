PM Modi To Address Global IT Congress In Hyderabad Tomorrow At least 20 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and 100 other top executives besides over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Congress on Information Technology in Hyderabad tomorrow Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host two mega technology events -- the Nasscom India Leadership Forum and the 22nd edition of the World Congress on Information Technology -- concurrently from tomorrow.



The World Congress on Information Technology or WCIT is being organized for the time in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit through a video conference, which will have the who's who of the global IT industry in attendance, according to senior official of the state IT department.



Since Nasscom is the host of the of WCIT, the 26th edition of India Leadership Forum (ILF) is a limited edition. Telangana is the state partner for both the events, the official added.



Both summits will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre from Monday through Thursday.



The WCIT's official page on Nasscom website indicates that Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are expected to address the three-day event.



That apart, Sophia the humanoid, who is a Saudi citizen, will also be a key attraction. This will be her second sojourn in the country, having attended the TechFest at the IIT Bombay late last year.



Navdeep Bains, the Indian-origin Canadian minister for innovation, science and economic development, Hans-Paul Burkner, BCG chairman, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Adobe chairman Shantanu Narayen, leading Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru of Isha Foundation are among the speakers.



At least 20 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and 100 other top executives besides over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference.





Hyderabad is set to host two mega technology events -- the Nasscom India Leadership Forum and the 22nd edition of the World Congress on Information Technology -- concurrently from tomorrow.The World Congress on Information Technology or WCIT is being organized for the time in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit through a video conference, which will have the who's who of the global IT industry in attendance, according to senior official of the state IT department.Since Nasscom is the host of the of WCIT, the 26th edition of India Leadership Forum (ILF) is a limited edition. Telangana is the state partner for both the events, the official added.Both summits will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre from Monday through Thursday.The WCIT's official page on Nasscom website indicates that Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are expected to address the three-day event.That apart, Sophia the humanoid, who is a Saudi citizen, will also be a key attraction. This will be her second sojourn in the country, having attended the TechFest at the IIT Bombay late last year. Navdeep Bains, the Indian-origin Canadian minister for innovation, science and economic development, Hans-Paul Burkner, BCG chairman, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Adobe chairman Shantanu Narayen, leading Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru of Isha Foundation are among the speakers.At least 20 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and 100 other top executives besides over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference.