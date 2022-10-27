'Op Lotus' In Telangana? Caught Attempt To Bribe KCR's MLAs, Claim Cops

The deal was brokered at the farmhouse of one of the MLAs.

Allegations of "Operation Lotus" have emerged in Telangana after the police on Wednesday claimed to have detained three persons allegedly caught in the act of bribing four MLAs of the state's ruling TRS into switching sides. As much as Rs 100 crore was offered to a key leader in the negotiations at a farmhouse, the police said late last night.

After a tip-off, likely by an MLA of the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), the police raided a farmhouse where the "deal" was in progress, police chief Stephen Raveendra told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Apart from ₹ 100 crore for the main leader, ₹ 50 crore was offered to each MLA, sources said.

The MLAs had called the police, saying they were being "lured and bribed to change parties," Mr Raveendra told NDTV. "They said they were offered big money, contracts and posts to switch parties," he added.

The police said the detained persons are Satiesh Sharma, alias Ram Chandra Bharati, a priest from Haryana's Faridabad, D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, and a businessman, Nandakumar.

D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, was among those detained during the raid at the farmhouse.

The men had come to Hyderabad on fake identities, he added.

One of the MLAs, Pilot Rohit Reddy, owns the farmhouse where the deal was brokered. He has been described as a complainant. The four MLAs were taken to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS chief.

Since 2019, there have been claims that the BJP has been attempting to launch an "Operation Lotus" in Telangana, another southern state where the party is yet to find a toehold.

Nandakumar, a businessman from Hyderabad, seen with Union Minister For Culture G Kishan Reddy

Operation Lotus is the term used by the opposition to describe the alleged bribing of ruling party MLAs in states to join the BJP and topple the government.

The claims have been fuelled by the events in Maharashtra, where the BJP-backed rebellion of Eknath Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government earlier this year.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the BJP was trying to poach on its MLAs in Delhi and Punjab.

In August, there were reports of a BJP leader claiming that around 18 MLAs of TRS would soon join the BJP.

Telangana BJP leaders DK Aruna and the BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Arvind, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his party organised the "horse-trade drama" to distract attention from Munugode, they said.

"It is a drama. KCR understood that the TRS is losing in Munugode. So they orchestrated this drama," BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy said.