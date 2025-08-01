Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Water Row: Nara Lokesh Accuses Opponents Of Stirring Regional Tensions Over Water Dispute

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has accused certain political groups of attempting to inflame regional passions and incite hatred over the water dispute between the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, Lokesh spoke about the Banakacherla project, to divert Godavari waters to drought-prone Rayalaseema, which is at the centre of the current dispute.

He alleged that political gain, not genuine concern, is driving the objections to the project. He questioned why there are objections to the use of surplus water that would otherwise flow into the sea.

Lokesh also brought up the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, questioning whether it had all the necessary permissions before construction.

Lokesh asserted that if a project is constructed in a downstream state, an upstream state should not have grounds for objection. He accused those objecting to Andhra Pradesh's water projects of having a double standard, suggesting that they are fine with their own projects but raise objections when Andhra Pradesh attempts to use water that flows into its territory.

The minister's comments come amidst a renewed water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, primarily centered on the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link project. Telangana has objected to the project, leading to a back-and-forth between the two states.

The conflict has also involved the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. While there have been recent agreements to form a committee to resolve water issues, the Banakacherla project remains a point of contention.

"It is an NDA government. We managed to save the Vizag Steel plant. We will manage this too. We can answer the CWC," he claimed.