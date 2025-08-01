Telangana Cyber Fraud Busted, 4 Arrested With Over 230 SIM Cards

A joint operation led by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ramagundam Commissionerate Police has successfully dismantled a cyber financial fraud setup operating in Jannaram in Telangana's Mancherial district.

Four people were arrested, 5 SIM Box devices and over 230 illegally acquired SIM cards were seized.

The operation was initiated following a complaint received by the DoT through its Chakshu Portal. The complainant reported receiving threatening calls from individuals impersonating as government officials and warning of mobile service disconnections - a common tactic used to coerce victims.

Under the directives of Shikha Goel, Director of TGCSB, and Amber Kishor Jha, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, a multi-pronged investigation was launched. The DoT's comprehensive inquiry established critical links between multiple IMEIs and a SIM Box device.

Building on this, the TGCSB team analysed Call Detail Records (CDRs) and conducted extensive field and local intelligence gathering to pinpoint the exact location of the setup.

Further analysis revealed that the perpetrators were using multiple SIM Box devices to make intimidating calls, falsely accusing victims of criminal activities and threatening legal action.

The trail led the authorities to a rented house in Jannaram, Mancherial District.

On July 29, 2025, a coordinated raid was executed, leading to the arrest of Yandrapu Kamesh (24), Bavu Bapaiah (43), Bavu Madhukar (32), and Gotla Rajeshwer (40). The raid also yielded significant cyber offense material, including five SIM Box devices, 230 SIM cards (Jio, Airtel, and Vi), HP laptop and multiple mobile phones, Airtel fiber net equipment and other networking devices.

Investigations have exposed an intricate network with international connections, particularly to Cambodia, a known hub for cyber financial fraud and cyber slavery networks. The mastermind, identified as Jack aka Raju aka Palavalsula Sai Krishna from Vizag, is believed to be operating from Cambodia.

The investigation revealed that the illegal operation was orchestrated from abroad. Jack aka Palavalsula Sai Krishna, who met Bavu Bapaiah in Chandigarh, later connected with him in Cambodia. After Bapaiah returned to India in April 2025, Jack instructed him via WhatsApp to arrange a rented room in Jannaram, which he did with the help of his brother-in-law, Gotla Rajeshwer.

In May 2025, Jack sent the SIM Box devices to Bapaiah, who with his younger brother Bavu Madhukar, set up an Airtel fiber net connection. Jack promised the brothers and Rajeshwer a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 and a share of the fraudulent gains.

The network then recruited Yandrapu Kamesh, a polytechnic engineer facing financial difficulties. Lured by the promise of a Rs 70,000 monthly salary and other benefits, Kamesh was brought to Jannaram to operate the equipment. The accused procured hundreds of SIM cards from various locations, including Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh, with financial assistance from Jack. The SIM cards were purchased from an individual named Simhadri with the help of Bonu Jayavardhan.

The apprehended individuals are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional links and details. This successful operation highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud and the importance of inter-agency cooperation in combating sophisticated criminal networks.

The case also serves as a stark reminder of the global nature of cybercrime and the need for constant vigilance and coordinated enforcement efforts to protect citizens from financial and personal harm.