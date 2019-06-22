Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times

Man arrested for raping 5-year-old daughter in Hyderabad

A man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter, the police said.

"Police received a complaint from a woman on June 17. She said her five-year-old daughter was raped multiple times by her alcoholic husband," said police officer K Shiva Kumar.

Soon after the alleged crime was reported, the man was arrested and a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

The survivor and her mother have been given medical assistance and counselling. The Malkajgiri Court Women's Bar Association members said no one will take up the case for the accused.

"In an unfortunate incident, a five-year-old girl was raped by her father multiple times. The case comes under Malkajgiri court jurisdiction and after it came to our notice, we the women bar association members of Malkajgiri court has taken a decision that no advocate will file bail petition and fight in the favour of accused person in this case," said Prasanna, an advocate and a member of the Malkajgiri Court Bar Association.

"Even other advocates have come forward to support us in this issue. If any advocate files bail petition in the court we will file a counter with the help of the public prosecutor and the police," he added.