Video: Leopard Rescued Near Hyderabad Airport After Officials Set Up Trap

The Leopard had strayed into the town from the nearby forests.

A leopard was rescued near Hyderabad airport today and it will be released into the wild tomorrow, the Forest Department said.

The Forest Department had launched an operation to catch the leopard after its movement was captured on CCTV cameras installed around near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad vicinity.

The forest personnel had also set up cages as part of their operation. The presence of the leopard had triggered panic among residents.

The Forest Department was alerted after the airport staff saw the leopard jumping over the boundary wall of the airport near Gollapalli.

Officials said the leopard has been taken to Nehru Zoological Park where it will be under observation for the next 24 hours.

The leopard will be released in the Nallamala Srisailam Wildlife Forest in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

There have been a few instances of leopards straying into areas close to human habitations on the city outskirts. In 2020, a leopard had strayed into the Rajendranagar area and was seen resting in the middle of the road. It was later trapped by the Forest Department.