Telangana Teen, Set On Fire Allegedly After She Fought Rape Bid, Dies

The girl was set on fire in Telangana's Khammam on September 18.

A 13-year-old girl, set on fire in Telangana last month allegedly after she resisted the sexual advances of a 26-year-old man at his home where she worked as a caregiver, died today at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The girl had 70 per cent burn injuries.

Though the incident took place on September 18 - in Khammam district, nearly 195 km from Hyderabad - it came to light only weeks later after a police inquiry was initiated in the matter.

The teenager had given a statement to the police and a "declaration" to a magistrate in which she identified the man who allegedly assaulted her as the son of the family which employed her to look after a bedridden man.

The girl told the police that the man had torn her clothes while trying to sexually assault her on September 18. When she resisted his advances, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, the girl is said to have told the police.

The man, who has been arrested, reportedly told the police that the girl suffered burns in an accident. Apart from cases of rape and attempt to murder, the accused was also been charged with concealing evidence and/or making it disappear, ," Khammam district Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal had told NDTV.

The man's pregnant wife was visiting her parents at the time of the incident.

"The district medical and health officer has been told to conduct an inquiry into why the doctors, the hospital or the families did not report the case to the authorities earlier," Mr Iqbal had said.