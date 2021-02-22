KCR's Party Fields PV Narasimha Rao's Daughter For MLC Polls

TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided her candidature (File)

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday announced Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, as its candidate for the upcoming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituency.

TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided her candidature, party sources said.

Ms Vani Devi, an artist and academic, will file her nomination papers on Monday for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, they said.

Biennial elections to the Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 14.

The TRS government has been organising year-long centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao, a native of Telangana, since last June.