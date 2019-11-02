Telangana To Privatise 50% Buses, Striking Employees Get 3-Day Deadline

K Chandrasekhar Rao ruled out the possibility of merging TSRTC with the state government (File)

Even as the Telangana transport strike neared the one-month mark, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced the privatisation of 50% of the state's bus services and set a three-day deadline for protesting employees to resume their duties.

Mr Rao has steadfastly refused to give in to the striking employees' demands, including the merger of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the state government, and warned the employees that they could soon be considered "self-dismissed" for joining an agitation deemed illegal by the state government. The state government counsel even told the Telangana High Court that striking employees can't be paid for the month of September because the corporation cannot dispense Rs 239 crore in salaries when it has less than Rs 10 crore in its coffers. The strike, it claims, has caused the TSRTC a revenue loss of up to Rs 175 crore.

Even three suicides and multiple reports of employees suffering fatal heart attacks since the start of the strike has failed to deter the administration.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government reportedly intends to privatise services on 3,000 to 4,000 TSRTC routes, citing an amendment in the Motor Vehicles Act that allows states to take such an action. Justifying the move, he had earlier explained that private services make up to 75 paise per kilometre while the TSRTC incurs a loss of Rs 13 for the same distance.

Transport unions, however, point out that bus fares have not been hiked since 2016 even though diesel rates have risen sharply since then.

The Chief Minister has also ruled out any possibility of merging the TSRTC with the state government. "If I do that, 57 other corporations will also ask to be merged. It's practically impossible to do that," he said recently.

