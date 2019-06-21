Jagan Reddy, Devendra Fadnavis At KCR's Mega Irrigation Project Launch

Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project: KCR performed a yagna ahead of the inauguration of the project.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will today inaugurate the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, termed the "world's largest irrigation project". Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis are among the VIP guests at the grand event.

The project on the Godavari river is expected to supply water to 70 per cent of districts in Telangana for agriculture, drinking water and industrial purposes.

The Kaleshwaram irrigation project will be inaugurated with the three Chief Ministers and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan participating in a series of programmes at the project site in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, near the borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Mr Rao aka KCR performed a yagna (ritual) at Kannepalli village ahead of the inauguration.

KCR invited Mr Fadnavis after Maharashtra extended full cooperation for the construction of the project. In 2016, the two states signed agreements to solve inter-state disputes, paving the way for the mega project.

Inviting Jagan Reddy, fresh from a landslide election victory, is also significant as both the Telugu states have resolved to amicably solve their disputes over sharing of waters of Godavari and Krishna rivers.

Today will be third time the two Chief Ministers are meeting in less than a month. KCR had attended Mr Reddy's swearing-in last month. He again met the Andhra Pradesh counterpart this week to invite him for the irrigation project's launch.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 and it is claimed to be the world's biggest project of its kind completed in the shortest time.

Water from the Godavari will be lifted to the Medigadda barrage, at about 100 metre from the sea level, and from there, the water will be further lifted in six stages and supplied to Kondapochamma Sagar, which is at a height of 618 metre. In simple terms, the water from Godavari will be lifted at about half a kliometre height, said an official note.

