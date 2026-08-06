K Kavitha Outlines Political Roadmap At 'Social Justice' Meet In Hyderabad

Hundreds of Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) members gathered at Hyderabad's Saroor Nagar indoor stadium on Thursday for the Social Justice Telangana Sankalp Sabha organised by party president K. Kavitha.

Representatives from different sections of the society attended the event and took a pledge aimed at advancing the goal of building a "socially just Telangana".

The meeting assumes significance as Kavitha seeks to establish her newly launched party as an alternative platform with social justice, representation and empowerment as key themes.

K Kavitha launched the party in April this year after splitting from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Election Commission subsequently approved Telangana Rakshana Sena as the party's name.

At the meeting, Kavitha outlined her party's vision for development and political representation, with a particular focus on Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribed (STs), minorities and other marginalised communities.

Her emphasis on BC political representation follows her earlier campaign for 42% reservations for the community in Telangana.

According to party sources, the TRS is seeking greater participation of disadvantaged communities in its political structure. The organisers have cited the appointment of party functionaries and constituency-level representatives from BC, SC and ST communities as an indication of the party's vision.

The meeting is also being positioned around the distinction between the achievement of statehood and the broader objective of social justice.

Kavitha cited Telangana ideologue Professor K. Jayashankar's vision, arguing that the creation of Telangana should ultimately translate into greater social and economic equality.

The venue is interestingly the same place where BRS working president KTR also held a youth meeting on July 18.

During the Assembly election campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also launched the party's 'Hyderabad Youth Declaration' at a mega rally held at Saroor Nagar stadium on May 8.

Kavitha's decision to hold Justice meeting at the same venue is being viewed as an attempt to reinforce her party's social-justice narrative and translate it into an organisational and electoral strategy as the TRS seeks to expand its footprint across the state.