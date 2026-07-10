K Kavitha Alleges Inaction Over Salkam Cheruvu Lake Encroachment Claims

The controversy surrounding the alleged constructions near Salkam Cheruvu lake has gained political momentum after BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday questioned the alleged inaction of government authorities.

TRS chief Kavitha alleged delay in action by officials and questioned the approach of HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) authorities in dealing with alleged encroachments on water bodies.

She highlighted the importance of protecting lakes and their Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones, and sought accountability from government agencies over the issue.

The matter relates to allegations that structures belonging to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions, managed by the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust, were constructed within the FTL and buffer zone area of Salkam Cheruvu.

The issue has reached the Telangana High Court following a petition filed by advocate Vijay Gopal, who alleged that authorities failed to act against the construction of the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational KG-PG Campus.

The petitioner questioned the alleged inaction of government departments, including civic and lake protection authorities, and sought directions for removal of unauthorised constructions and protection of the water body.

During earlier hearings, the High Court questioned officials over the permissions granted for the educational campus and sought complete records relating to approvals, land status, and statutory clearances. The court expressed concern over the failure of departments to submit comprehensive reports despite earlier directions.

In the latest hearing held on Thursday, the Telangana government informed the court that no constructions would be allowed within the FTL limits of Salkam Cheruvu. Officials assured that necessary action would be taken if any violations were found. The court continued to examine whether government agencies had properly discharged their responsibilities in protecting the lake.

Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust was established in May 2006 in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Akbaruddin Owaisi with the aim of providing educational opportunities to underprivileged sections of society. The Trust started its first school in 2003 and has expanded its network over the years. According to the Trust, it currently operates 11 schools serving more than 15,000 students, providing free education through self-funded institutions

Earlier, reacting to the Fatima College issue, AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that attempts were being made to target their educational institutions. He said the institutions would be protected and asserted that such pressure would not force them to step back.

"If one institution is demolished, we will build a hundred more. We will not bow to threats. We have faced many such intimidations before," Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

With Kavitha's allegations adding a political dimension and Akbaruddin Owaisi defending the educational institutions, the issue has become a major point of discussion in Telangana. The High Court's continued monitoring of the case has increased pressure on authorities and question on the fate of popular educational institutions of the old city of Hyderabad.