"Don't Mess With Me": K Kavitha Accuses KTR Of Driving BRS Into Decline

The political rift between siblings K Kavitha and KT Rama Rao (KTR) has erupted into another bitter public exchange, with Kavitha launching a sharp attack on her brother and accusing him of pushing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) into decline.

"Don't mess with me. I am speaking based on specific evidence." She also questioned whether opposing decisions of the BRS chief should not itself be considered "anti-party activity".

Kavitha, now chief of the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), alleged that KTR had pushed the BRS "into the abyss through arrogance and illegal activities." She also accused him of shifting blame for the party's failures onto BRS chief and father KCR.

In a series of personal and political allegations, Kavitha referred to what she described as illegal permissions, alleged favours to associates and alleged quid-pro-quo dealings.

She also questioned KTR's conduct at a recent Telangana Bhavan meeting and referred to previous remarks she alleged he had made towards women and party workers.

Kavitha further alleged that KTR was relying on the advice of a "corrupt jackal" and warned that he was "digging a grave" for the BRS.

The latest exchange marks another escalation in the highly publicised political differences within the KCR family as she prepares to field a candidate in the Khairatabad assembly bypolls of Hyderabad which is known as BRS turf.

Kavitha left the BRS in September 2025 after being suspended over alleged anti-party activities. She subsequently announced plans for a separate political platform and formally launched the Telangana Rakshana Sena on April 25, 2026.