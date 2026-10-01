Telangana Congress Eyes 20 Political Meetings In 20 Months Ahead Of 2028 Polls

Telangana may still be more than two years away from its next Assembly election, but the State's political calendar is already beginning to resemble a campaign season.

The Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, recently completed 1,000 days in office, while the present Assembly's term is scheduled to end on December 8, 2028.

With 799 days roughly 26 months remaining, all three major political parties are already stepping up public meetings, protests, organisational exercises and grassroots mobilisation.

If the current pace continues, Telangana could witness at least one major statewide political meeting, rally or mass mobilisation almost every month over the next 20 months, turning the period before the formal election campaign into a prolonged political contest.

The Congress is using the 1,000-day milestone to highlight its governance record. Revanth Reddy has taken the government's message to public meetings, projecting the period as one focused on welfare, development and social justice.

He has also sought to directly challenge the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to compare its decade in power with the Congress government's first 1,000 days.

Sources say Reddy has planned 20 mega rallies at least once every month to keep the opposition under watch and push his government agenda further. The Congress strategy is to keep principal opposition BRS bigwigs trapped in their constituencies by holding mega rallies followed by continued government-backed minister presence programmes in KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and other top leaders' constituencies.

The BRS, meanwhile, has decided to have statewide issue and incentive-based mobilisation against the ruling Congress government. The BRS campaign will feature rallies, Vanta Varpu programmes, road blockades, farmer meetings and constituency-level protests. The party has targeted the Congress over what it describes as delays or failures in implementing electoral promises relating to farmers, pensions, women, employment and welfare.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao has also announced plans for a statewide padayatra in 2027, which he has said will focus on public issues and help the party reconnect with voters.

The BJP is pursuing a parallel strategy centred on organisational expansion. State president N Ramchander Rao has overseen district-level appointments and preparations for upcoming graduates' MLC and municipal elections.

The party has also strengthened its state leadership structure, with national president Nitin Nabin appointing Sunil Bansal as Telangana in-charge and Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma as co-in-charges.

The emerging political pattern is clear: the Congress is defending its record in government, the BRS is rebuilding its grassroots machinery and attacking the ruling party, while the BJP is seeking to expand its organisational footprint.

As all three major politcalnprtiies in state is trying to achieve the pole position, the next 799 days in the state may not constitute a formal election campaign, but Telangana's political parties are already competing for public attention, organisational strength and ownership of the State's political narrative with their poll agenda.