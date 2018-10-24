KCR's Party Advanced Elections To Avoid Facing PM Modi: Union Minister

K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the state assembly to clear the decks for early elections in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS advanced assembly elections in Telangana ahead to avoid facing the "Modi factor", Union Minister JP Nadda said on Tuesday.

"Why have these elections come eight months earlier? Why has KCR advanced the elections and put the burden of tax on your shoulders. Because KCR knows that if elections are held along with Lok Sabha, they will lose," he said.

Mr Nadda, party in charge for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana addressed a meeting at Makthal in Mahabubnagar district.

He rejected the reason given by the TRS that it chose to dissolve the assembly prematurely and seek fresh mandate as opposition Congress tried to create hurdles for development by filing petitions in courts.

The assembly was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the TRS government.