Unable To Clear JEE, Hyderabad Teen Kills Himself With Father's Gun: Cops

A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad on Tuesday by shooting himself over his failure to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains test, police said.

This comes just days after 20 students ended their lives following a mistake over their intermediate examination results.

Sahil allegedly used the pistol of his father, a retired army jawan, to kill himself at his house in the Neredmet neighbourhood in Secunderabad in the early hours of the day.

The student took coaching at Aakash Institute for the JEE test but he failed to qualify. The JEE results were announced on Monday.

Sahil's father had scolded him for failing the exam and for not concentrating on his studies. Depressed over his failure and the scolding from his father, Sahil is suspected to have taken the extreme step.

The police are questioning Sahil's father, Meheruddin, who is currently working as a security guard at a bank.

