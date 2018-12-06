Rs 86.5 Crore Cash, 4 Lakh Litres Of Liquor Seized In Telangana

Four lakh litres of liquor has been seized in Telangana.

Telangana State Police on Wednesday seized Rs 86.5 crore cash, four lakh litres of liquor, and more than 8,400 arms have been deposited till now as part of preparations ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Special arrangements have also been made in Naxal-affected areas to avoid untoward incidents ahead of polls, scheduled to be held on December 7 (Friday).

Speaking to the media, ADG law and order Jitender said, "Polls are going to be held on December 7. During the last three months, we have executed more than 11,000 non-bailable warrants. We have also asked the armed licensees to deposit their licensed arms and till now, we have received more than 8,400 arms."

Elaborating upon the security arrangements for conducting fair and peaceful elections, Mr Jitender said that security forces will be present at over 32,000 polling stations.

"We have provided security to 32,574 polling stations in more than 18,000 locations. Around 4,000 locations have been identified as critical, in which extra security will be provided. We are conducting combing operations in Naxal-affected areas. All candidates have been given sufficient security for their campaigning," he said.

Results of the Telangana Assembly elections will be announced on December 11.